MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $372.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

MSA Safety Stock Down 5.9 %

MSA Safety stock traded down $7.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $123.52. The stock had a trading volume of 149,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.47. MSA Safety has a fifty-two week low of $112.89 and a fifty-two week high of $167.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 276.47 and a beta of 0.92.

MSA Safety Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This is a boost from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 408.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MSA Safety

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in MSA Safety by 11.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 74,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,901,000 after acquiring an additional 7,673 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 38.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 80.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,316,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 14.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 89,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,934,000 after buying an additional 11,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MSA Safety in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

