MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $372.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.
MSA Safety Stock Down 5.9 %
MSA Safety stock traded down $7.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $123.52. The stock had a trading volume of 149,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.47. MSA Safety has a fifty-two week low of $112.89 and a fifty-two week high of $167.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 276.47 and a beta of 0.92.
MSA Safety Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This is a boost from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 408.90%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MSA Safety
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MSA Safety in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
About MSA Safety
MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MSA Safety (MSA)
- Ford Stock Rallies As EV Strategy Takes Center Stage
- Should High Yield Altria Be In Your Portfolio?
- Is Keurig-Dr. Pepper A Value Worth Buying?
- C3.AI Stock is a Bargain Enterprise Artificial Intelligence Game Changer
- Did The FOMC Put A Bottom In The S&P 500?
Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.