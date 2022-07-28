Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,737 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,737 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $42.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.64. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.82 and a 1-year high of $53.49.

