Morgan Stanley Lowers Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Price Target to €48.00

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from €49.00 ($50.00) to €48.00 ($48.98) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

RANJY has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Randstad from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. HSBC raised Randstad from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Randstad from €55.00 ($56.12) to €50.00 ($51.02) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Randstad from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a €45.00 ($45.92) target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Randstad from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Randstad Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS RANJY opened at $24.32 on Thursday. Randstad has a 1-year low of $23.27 and a 1-year high of $37.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.25. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.36.

About Randstad

Randstad ( OTCMKTS:RANJY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.43 billion during the quarter. Randstad had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 3.18%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Randstad will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professional segments.

