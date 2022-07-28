Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the period. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $878,654,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Mondelez International by 176.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,526,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888,435 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $148,957,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Mondelez International by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,008,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,491,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,418 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.75.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded down $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $63.40. 43,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,235,356. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.75. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.63 and a 1 year high of $69.47. The company has a market cap of $87.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 47.14%.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $2,008,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,100.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

