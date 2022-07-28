Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Given New €62.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at UBS Group from €59.50 ($60.71) to €62.00 ($63.27) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MONRF. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Moncler from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of Moncler from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Moncler from €62.00 ($63.27) to €58.00 ($59.18) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. HSBC upgraded Moncler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their price target on Moncler from €71.00 ($72.45) to €60.00 ($61.22) in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.75.

Moncler Stock Performance

Shares of MONRF traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.00. 325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973. Moncler has a one year low of $39.08 and a one year high of $78.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.75.

About Moncler

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler and Stone Island brand names. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

