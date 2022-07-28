Mokosak Advisory Group LLC Has $438,000 Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Mokosak Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Deere & Company makes up approximately 0.2% of Mokosak Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DE. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in Deere & Company by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 3,233.3% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 67.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company
In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Deere & Company Stock Performance
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.65 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.68 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 23.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Deere & Company Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
DE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $393.00 target price on Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Deere & Company from $487.00 to $442.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $399.56.
Deere & Company Profile
Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.
