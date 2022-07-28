Mokosak Advisory Group LLC Has $438,000 Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Mokosak Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Deere & Company makes up approximately 0.2% of Mokosak Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DE. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in Deere & Company by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 3,233.3% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 67.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:DE traded up $1.59 on Thursday, hitting $327.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,649. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $323.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $366.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.08. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $446.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.65 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.68 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 23.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $393.00 target price on Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Deere & Company from $487.00 to $442.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $399.56.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.