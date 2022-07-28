Mokosak Advisory Group LLC Has $42.87 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Mokosak Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 243,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,146 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 17.4% of Mokosak Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC owned 0.16% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $42,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,260,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,411,000 after buying an additional 1,734,310 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,785,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,148,000 after purchasing an additional 74,618 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,831,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,592,000 after purchasing an additional 42,702 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,327,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,448,000 after purchasing an additional 39,071 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 893,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,786,000 after purchasing an additional 10,408 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VBR stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $161.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,183. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.55. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $145.54 and a 1 year high of $187.22.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

