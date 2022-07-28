Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Acquired by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,419,458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,554,123,000 after purchasing an additional 12,554,989 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,052,794,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 558.6% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 6,777,963 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $636,395,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748,883 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 148.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,066,036 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $378,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,353,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MU. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $165.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wedbush cut their price target on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Summit Insights cut Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.42.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $61.89 on Thursday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.40 and a 52 week high of $98.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 30.61%. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 5.25%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

