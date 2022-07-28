Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Lowered to $215.00 at JMP Securities

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JMP Securities from $240.00 to $215.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the social networking company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 35.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on META. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.11.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Meta Platforms stock traded down $10.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $159.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,612,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,784,645. Meta Platforms has a 1 year low of $154.25 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $430.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $242,713.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,499.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,174 shares of company stock valued at $8,979,045 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Meta Platforms

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in META. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 158,101,319 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $53,177,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,538 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Meta Platforms by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,303,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,719,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887,737 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,050,797 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,019,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,759 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,627,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,629,910,000 after buying an additional 950,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,595,113,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

