Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $294.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.55 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share.

MMSI traded up $0.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.49. 22,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,036. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 66.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.63. Merit Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $50.46 and a 1 year high of $73.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

In related news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 6,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total transaction of $394,925.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,060.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,294 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,522 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.40.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

