Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.69

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.69 per share on Friday, October 7th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Merck & Co., Inc. has a payout ratio of 37.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Merck & Co., Inc. to earn $7.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.6%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $91.23 on Thursday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $95.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.99 and a 200-day moving average of $85.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $230.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MRK. Cowen increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merck & Co., Inc.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% in the first quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 16,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Stories

