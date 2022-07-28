Melexis (OTCMKTS:MLXSF) Price Target Raised to €80.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Melexis (OTCMKTS:MLXSF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €65.00 ($66.33) to €80.00 ($81.63) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Melexis from €100.00 ($102.04) to €80.00 ($81.63) in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Melexis from €100.00 ($102.04) to €90.00 ($91.84) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Melexis from €70.00 ($71.43) to €67.00 ($68.37) in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Melexis Price Performance

MLXSF stock remained flat at $106.85 during midday trading on Thursday. Melexis has a twelve month low of $106.85 and a twelve month high of $106.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.85 and a 200-day moving average of $108.14.

Melexis Company Profile

Melexis NV designs, develops, tests, and markets advanced integrated semiconductor devices primarily for the automotive industry in Europe, the Middle-East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and North and Latin America. The company provides magnetic position, latch and switch, current, inductive position, tire monitoring, temperature, optical, pressure, and speed sensor ICs.

