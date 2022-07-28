MCF Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,045,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,259 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,818.6% during the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,491,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,612 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,489,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,591,000 after purchasing an additional 115,215 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,465,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,094,000 after purchasing an additional 38,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4,489.4% in the first quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 761,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,945,000 after acquiring an additional 744,664 shares during the period.

IJS stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $94.58. The stock had a trading volume of 5,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,550. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $85.75 and a 52 week high of $111.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.57.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

