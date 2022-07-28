MCF Advisors LLC Takes $49.44 Million Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 184,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,441,000. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises about 4.6% of MCF Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 51,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 25.2% in the first quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJH traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $243.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687,517. The business has a fifty day moving average of $236.10 and a 200 day moving average of $252.61. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $218.00 and a 1 year high of $292.05.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

