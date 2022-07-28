MCF Advisors LLC Takes $4.05 Million Position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 182,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,053,000. Radian Group comprises about 0.4% of MCF Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. MCF Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Radian Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Radian Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,515,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Radian Group by 154.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,992,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421,410 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Radian Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,540,000. Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in Radian Group by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,984,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,197,000 after acquiring an additional 623,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Radian Group by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,624,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $118,852,000 after acquiring an additional 391,458 shares during the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 5,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $129,168.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,008 shares in the company, valued at $432,172.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 5,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $129,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,172.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $213,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,630.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,962 shares of company stock worth $680,379 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Radian Group Stock Down 0.0 %

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RDN. StockNews.com cut shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Radian Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Radian Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.58.

Shares of NYSE:RDN traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.92. 10,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,848,910. Radian Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.97 and a fifty-two week high of $24.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.21.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.26. Radian Group had a net margin of 50.71% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $292.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Radian Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 22.54%.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions.

Recommended Stories

