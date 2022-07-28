MCF Advisors LLC Makes New $645,000 Investment in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 437,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,355,000 after purchasing an additional 105,053 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $276,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 102.4% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 7,820 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $325,000.
Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,854,619. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.64. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.82 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)
- Is Keurig-Dr. Pepper A Value Worth Buying?
- C3.AI Stock is a Bargain Enterprise Artificial Intelligence Game Changer
- Did The FOMC Put A Bottom In The S&P 500?
- Two High Yield ETF That Can Substitute For Index Funds
- A Closer Look At Disney: Can It Earn a Place in Your Portfolio?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.