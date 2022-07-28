MCF Advisors LLC Makes New $645,000 Investment in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 437,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,355,000 after purchasing an additional 105,053 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $276,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 102.4% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 7,820 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $325,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,854,619. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.64. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.82 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49.

