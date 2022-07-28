MCF Advisors LLC Makes New $1.81 Million Investment in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 31,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,000.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 108.9% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Truist Financial Trading Down 1.2 %
Truist Financial stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.97. 46,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,067,754. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $44.68 and a 12 month high of $68.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.14.
Truist Financial Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 43.54%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.58.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $6,813,714.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 862,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.82 per share, with a total value of $996,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,692.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $6,813,714.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,590 shares in the company, valued at $41,214,550.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Truist Financial
Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
