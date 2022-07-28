MCF Advisors LLC Invests $744,000 in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 13,338 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.5% in the first quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 36,209 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 210.4% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 240,759 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $12,019,000 after purchasing an additional 163,199 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.3% in the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 10,129 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 56,905 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 1,363.0% during the 1st quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 112,068 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after acquiring an additional 104,408 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $202,524.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 286,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,393,809.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $202,524.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 286,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,393,809.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $160,358.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,501,178.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.33. 200,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,160,704. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.75. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $40.82 and a one year high of $64.29. The company has a market cap of $187.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.98.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.33 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.23.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.