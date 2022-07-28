MCF Advisors LLC Invests $533,000 in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Condor Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 19,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 15,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Williams Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 15,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHM stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.20. 1,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,647. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.97. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $60.53 and a one year high of $83.73.

