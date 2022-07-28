MCF Advisors LLC Invests $3.55 Million in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 298,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,548,000. Hillman Solutions makes up approximately 0.3% of MCF Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000.

NASDAQ HLMN traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.23. Hillman Solutions Corp has a fifty-two week low of $8.01 and a fifty-two week high of $13.46.

Hillman Solutions ( NASDAQ:HLMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $363.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Hillman Solutions’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barclays dropped their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.36.

In other news, Director Leary Dan O acquired 10,000 shares of Hillman Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.45 per share, for a total transaction of $104,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,813.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

