MCF Advisors LLC Invests $1.47 Million in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VYM. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $10,262,000. Financial Architects Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 121,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,641,000 after purchasing an additional 6,829 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 20,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 15,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 396,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,480,000 after purchasing an additional 52,026 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $104.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,332,586. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.63 and a 12 month high of $115.66.

