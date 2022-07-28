MCF Advisors LLC Invests $1.37 Million in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 25,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 14,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Indie Asset Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,381,886. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.81 and a 200-day moving average of $49.56. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $42.60 and a 12-month high of $57.10.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.