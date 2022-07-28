MCF Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 26,278 SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $12,888,000. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up approximately 1.2% of MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. MCF Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period.

MDY stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $444.61. 30,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,324,243. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $400.05 and a twelve month high of $533.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $431.93 and its 200 day moving average is $461.87.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

