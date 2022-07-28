MCF Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 13,999 Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,999 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $887,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet cut Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intel Stock Down 1.3 %

In other news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INTC traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.64. The company had a trading volume of 781,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,351,656. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $162.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.67. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $35.54 and a 12 month high of $56.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is 24.25%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

