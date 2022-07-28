MCF Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 588,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,458,000. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF comprises about 2.5% of MCF Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. MCF Advisors LLC owned about 0.25% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 137.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRLN traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,255,426. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.33 and a 200-day moving average of $43.95. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $41.22 and a 12 month high of $46.13.

