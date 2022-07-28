McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock Holdings Boosted by Bridgewater Advisors Inc.

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,224 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.2 %

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $289.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.77.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $258.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $191.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $247.21 and a 200-day moving average of $247.74. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.29%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

