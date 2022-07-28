McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,344 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,918,755 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $14,185,930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,758 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,973,382 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $9,911,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,751 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,846,007 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,435,310,000 after acquiring an additional 257,679 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $2,060,325,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,009,249 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,342,830,000 after acquiring an additional 86,884 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.7 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Citigroup upped their target price on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $306.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $245.00 to $278.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.77.

McDonald’s stock opened at $258.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $191.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.74. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.29%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

