MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) PT Lowered to $55.00

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $60.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MXL. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $66.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.80.

MaxLinear Stock Up 6.1 %

Shares of NYSE MXL opened at $41.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.60. MaxLinear has a 1 year low of $30.17 and a 1 year high of $77.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MaxLinear

MaxLinear ( NYSE:MXL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $280.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.76 million. MaxLinear had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 40.53%. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MaxLinear will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in MaxLinear by 374.6% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 15,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 12,317 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter valued at $713,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 44,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 1,367.6% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,838 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

