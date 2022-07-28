MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Price Target Cut to $45.00

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Northland Securities from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 9.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on MaxLinear from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on MaxLinear from $66.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on MaxLinear from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, MaxLinear presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.80.

MaxLinear Stock Performance

Shares of MXL stock opened at $41.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.69, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.98. MaxLinear has a one year low of $30.17 and a one year high of $77.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MaxLinear

MaxLinear ( NYSE:MXL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.09. MaxLinear had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 40.53%. The firm had revenue of $280.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that MaxLinear will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MXL. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in MaxLinear by 374.6% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 15,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 12,317 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in MaxLinear in the second quarter worth about $713,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in MaxLinear during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in MaxLinear by 11.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 44,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,388 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 1,367.6% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,838 shares during the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MaxLinear

(Get Rating)

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

Further Reading

