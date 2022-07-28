Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 1.8% of Summit X LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $343.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $333.88 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $303.65 and a 52 week high of $399.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $334.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $348.49.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.40%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.00.

In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total value of $35,080,137.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,054,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,330,742,096.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 325,982 shares of company stock worth $107,912,260 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

