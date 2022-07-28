Mask Network (MASK) Price Tops $1.51 on Exchanges

Mask Network (MASK) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 28th. In the last seven days, Mask Network has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Mask Network coin can currently be bought for about $1.51 or 0.00006528 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mask Network has a total market cap of $43.95 million and approximately $23.32 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mask Network alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $23,100.67 or 0.99957435 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004320 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00005494 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004328 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003803 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002213 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00126476 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00029601 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004324 BTC.

Mask Network Coin Profile

Mask Network (MASK) is a coin. It launched on February 2nd, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,130,723 coins. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmaskbook.

Mask Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favorite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mask Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mask Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mask Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mask Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mask Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.