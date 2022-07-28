MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Acquired by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 69.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $2,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 2.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 2.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 34.7% in the first quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 106,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,182,000 after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MKTX. Compass Point raised MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on MarketAxess from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on MarketAxess from $383.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on MarketAxess from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $327.56.

In related news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 1,740 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.03, for a total value of $495,952.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,789.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MKTX opened at $258.23 on Thursday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $249.01 and a 52 week high of $498.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $308.53. The firm has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.47 and a beta of 0.59.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 34.77%. The business had revenue of $182.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.89%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

