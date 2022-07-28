ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $73.65

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $73.65 and last traded at $74.26, with a volume of 4376 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $76.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ManpowerGroup from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial downgraded ManpowerGroup from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on ManpowerGroup from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $82.67.

ManpowerGroup Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.22.

ManpowerGroup Increases Dividend

ManpowerGroup last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.02. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $1.36 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. This is an increase from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.69, for a total transaction of $52,014.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,639.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ManpowerGroup

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 88.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in ManpowerGroup by 72.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ManpowerGroup by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

