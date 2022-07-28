Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.56-$0.58 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $183.00 million-$187.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $184.47 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on MANH shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Manhattan Associates from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $181.00.

Manhattan Associates stock traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $138.98. 26,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,817. Manhattan Associates has a 12 month low of $106.02 and a 12 month high of $188.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.29. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 73.05 and a beta of 1.83.

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.16. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 51.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MANH. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 158.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,368 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 1st quarter worth $270,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,841 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

