Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $16.07

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.07 and traded as low as $15.95. Malvern Bancorp shares last traded at $15.95, with a volume of 508 shares traded.

Malvern Bancorp Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $120.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.52 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.07.

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The savings and loans company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $7.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 million. Malvern Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 5.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Malvern Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Malvern Bancorp

Malvern Bancorp Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MLVF. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Malvern Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Malvern Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Malvern Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $882,000. Finally, Petiole USA ltd bought a new position in shares of Malvern Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $3,134,000. Institutional investors own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. It offers personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts; safe deposit boxes, credit cards, wire transfers, access to automated teller services, Internet banking, ACH origination, telephone banking, and mobile banking services.

