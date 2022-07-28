Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $16.07

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.07 and traded as low as $15.95. Malvern Bancorp shares last traded at $15.95, with a volume of 508 shares traded.
Malvern Bancorp Stock Down 0.2 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $120.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.52 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.07.
Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The savings and loans company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $7.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 million. Malvern Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 5.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Malvern Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Malvern Bancorp
Malvern Bancorp Company Profile
Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. It offers personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts; safe deposit boxes, credit cards, wire transfers, access to automated teller services, Internet banking, ACH origination, telephone banking, and mobile banking services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Malvern Bancorp (MLVF)
- Ford Stock Rallies As EV Strategy Takes Center Stage
- Should High Yield Altria Be In Your Portfolio?
- Is Keurig-Dr. Pepper A Value Worth Buying?
- C3.AI Stock is a Bargain Enterprise Artificial Intelligence Game Changer
- Did The FOMC Put A Bottom In The S&P 500?
Receive News & Ratings for Malvern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malvern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.