Main Street Research LLC Sells 274 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Main Street Research LLC reduced its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 893 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,605,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,427 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Netflix by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,477,179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $9,926,512,000 after purchasing an additional 299,165 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Netflix by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,268,607 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $7,993,623,000 after purchasing an additional 50,911 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,192,197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,320,858,000 after purchasing an additional 209,346 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,643,284 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,002,180,000 after buying an additional 385,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Netflix from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Benchmark downgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. KGI Securities downgraded Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Netflix from $234.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Netflix from $350.00 to $263.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.92.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $225.48. The company had a trading volume of 186,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,350,653. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $294.63. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $700.99. The stock has a market cap of $100.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.