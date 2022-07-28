Main Street Research LLC Has $386,000 Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Main Street Research LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 62.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,529 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the quarter. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,837,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,783,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277,446 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,680,903 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,861,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,113 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,956,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,871,748,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177,219 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,885,441 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,853,395,000 after acquiring an additional 593,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,423,132,000. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,910,222. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,910,222. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $2,048,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 504,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,667,662.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 81,660 shares of company stock valued at $7,462,511. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 0.2 %

AMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $133.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Northland Securities raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.41.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $89.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,094,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,450,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $145.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.60 and a 12 month high of $164.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

