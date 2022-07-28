MahaDAO (MAHA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $294,199.00

MahaDAO (MAHA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. During the last seven days, MahaDAO has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar. MahaDAO has a total market capitalization of $3.66 million and approximately $294,199.00 worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MahaDAO coin can now be purchased for about $1.19 or 0.00004991 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MahaDAO Profile

MahaDAO launched on December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 3,076,946 coins. MahaDAO’s official message board is medium.com/mahadao. MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao. MahaDAO’s official website is mahadao.com. The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MahaDAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

