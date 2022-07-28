Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) Declares Dividend of $0.03

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 26th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the bank on Thursday, August 18th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd.

Magyar Bancorp Trading Up 0.3 %

MGYR opened at $11.93 on Thursday. Magyar Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $12.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.82 and a 200-day moving average of $11.94. The stock has a market cap of $84.68 million, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magyar Bancorp

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Magyar Bancorp stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Rating) by 76.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,318 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,067 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.23% of Magyar Bancorp worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 40.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magyar Bancorp

Magyar Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Magyar Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in New Jersey, the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including demand, savings, NOW, money market, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

