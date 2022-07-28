Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.35-$1.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.42. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Luxfer Stock Performance

NYSE LXFR traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.97. 3,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,925. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.96 million, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Luxfer has a fifty-two week low of $14.26 and a fifty-two week high of $23.71.

Get Luxfer alerts:

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $97.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.68 million. Luxfer had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 5.96%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Luxfer will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Luxfer Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Luxfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.65%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Luxfer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Institutional Trading of Luxfer

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LXFR. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luxfer in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Luxfer by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 8,217 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Luxfer by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 19,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Luxfer by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 45,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Luxfer by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. 94.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luxfer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Elektron and Gas Cylinders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.