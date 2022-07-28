Luther Burbank Co. (LBC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on August 15th

Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th.

Luther Burbank has a payout ratio of 37.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Luther Burbank to earn $1.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.2%.

Luther Burbank Stock Performance

Shares of Luther Burbank stock opened at $13.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $691.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.07 and its 200 day moving average is $13.24. Luther Burbank has a 1 year low of $12.22 and a 1 year high of $15.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

Luther Burbank ( NASDAQ:LBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 40.22% and a return on equity of 14.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Luther Burbank will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Parham Medhat sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total value of $60,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,646.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 23.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Luther Burbank

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Luther Burbank by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 692,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,205,000 after acquiring an additional 56,094 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 122,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 41,028 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 60,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 13,814 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 155,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

About Luther Burbank

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, depositors, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

Featured Stories

