London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LDNXF) Trading Down 0.3%

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDNXF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $89.94 and last traded at $95.00. 4,739 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 6,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 9,000 ($108.43) to GBX 8,900 ($107.23) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

London Stock Exchange Group Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.44.

About London Stock Exchange Group

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.

