Lincoln Capital LLC Increases Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Lincoln Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $404.74. 25,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,337,508. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $364.03 and a twelve month high of $482.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $392.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $422.50.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.