Lincoln Capital LLC Increases Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Lincoln Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $404.74. 25,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,337,508. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $364.03 and a twelve month high of $482.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $392.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $422.50.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
