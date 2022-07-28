Lincoln Capital LLC Has $5.48 Million Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Lincoln Capital LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for about 1.3% of Lincoln Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $5,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pavion Blue Capital LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 53,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 185,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 60,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its position in Coca-Cola by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 14,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

KO opened at $62.91 on Thursday. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $67.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 73.95%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. DZ Bank downgraded Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. HSBC boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.41.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $9,323,396.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,849,910.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

