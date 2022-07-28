Lincoln Capital LLC Has $3.82 Million Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Lincoln Capital LLC trimmed its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,971 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon comprises about 0.9% of Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $3,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at about $555,083,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,474,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,610,000 after buying an additional 479,927 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,252,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,984,000 after buying an additional 221,746 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 3,835,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,769,000 after buying an additional 23,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,319,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,138,000 after buying an additional 10,858 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

NYSE BK opened at $42.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.22 and its 200-day moving average is $49.28. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $39.78 and a 12-month high of $64.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.09). Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 37.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $46.50 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.42.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

