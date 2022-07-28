Lincoln Capital LLC Buys 1,000 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in Intel by 2,835.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intel Stock Down 0.9 %

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.78.

Intel stock traded down $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $39.80. 198,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,351,656. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $162.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.08. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $35.54 and a 1 year high of $56.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.25%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

