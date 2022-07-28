Lincoln Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,946 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the first quarter valued at $655,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in American Express by 4.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 123,465 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $23,088,000 after acquiring an additional 4,962 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in American Express by 4.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management purchased a new position in American Express during the first quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 62,922 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $11,766,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Trading Down 0.1 %

AXP traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $151.55. 4,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,742,583. American Express has a one year low of $134.12 and a one year high of $199.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.19. The company has a market cap of $113.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on AXP shares. Edward Jones raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other American Express news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

