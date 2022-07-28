Lifestyle International (OTCMKTS:LFSYY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.84

Lifestyle International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LFSYY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.84 and last traded at $8.84, with a volume of 15 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.84.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.
About Lifestyle International
Lifestyle International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates mid to upper-end department stores in Hong Kong. The company operates its stores under the SOGO brand. It owns and operates two SOGO department stores that offer daily necessities and luxury products, as well as personal care services, such as beauty salons.
