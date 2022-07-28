Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.10

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.10 and traded as low as $6.96. Liberty Latin America shares last traded at $7.01, with a volume of 170,453 shares trading hands.

Separately, Scotiabank cut Liberty Latin America from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

Liberty Latin America Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Liberty Latin America ( NASDAQ:LILA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. Liberty Latin America had a positive return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Aamir Hussain bought 10,000 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $89,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,900. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder John C. Malone purchased 567,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.11 per share, for a total transaction of $4,599,594.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 567,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,599,602.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aamir Hussain purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $89,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,144,302 shares of company stock valued at $9,289,089. 4.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LILA. S&CO Inc. grew its position in Liberty Latin America by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 2,379,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,749,000 after acquiring an additional 198,955 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Liberty Latin America by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 406,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,739,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Liberty Latin America by 1,110.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 168,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 154,421 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,083,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $532,000. 18.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

