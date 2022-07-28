Levy Wealth Management Group LLC Has $636,000 Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 961 shares during the period. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. London Co. of Virginia bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $99.34. 58,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,075,789. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.13. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $88.53 and a 12-month high of $121.45.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

